Desktop Metal Aidro subsidiary achieves two DNV certifications for metal 3D printing

Desktop Metal's Aidro subsidiary has achieved the 'first-ever global AM Manufacturer certification' from DNV, a leading risk management and quality assurance society for the oil & gas and maritime industries, for two metal printing technologies.

DNV has awarded two certifications, DNV-SE-0568 and DNV-ST-B203, to Aidro’s facility in Taino, Italy. These certifications were designed in specific support of the mission-critical energy value chain, which includes the maritime and oil & gas industry, and relate to the laser powder bed fusion and binder jetting technologies that Aidro is running.

Aidro was granted the certifications after a rigorous review process by DNV, which included an audit of Aidro’s facility, metal AM processes qualification. DNV also carried out qualification of parts additively manufactured by Aidro, covering mechanical, microstructural, and macrostructural tests. To achieve AMC 3 level certification for laser powder-bed fusion, DNV qualified a specific 316L part produced by Aidro for a customer, as well as a 17-4PH part for binder jetting AMC 1 level certification.

“Our team is incredibly proud to receive this global certification for binder jetting and laser powder bed fusion,” commented Valeria Tirelli, President and CEO of Aidro. “The rigorous process used by DNV will enhance industry confidence in these additive manufacturing methods and continue to support the transition of the demanding energy, oil & gas, and maritime industries toward Additive Manufacturing 2.0. Customers taking the leap into the AM 2.0 future are already realizing incredible benefits, including performance enhancements, lighter weight parts, distributed on-demand manufacturing and digital inventory that reduces the need for physical stock.”

“Aidro’s binder jetting certification showcases the great performance and reliability of the Shop System, and its ability to serve the most demanding industries such as the oil & gas industry,” Desktop Metal co-founder and CEO Ric Fulop added. “We congratulate all of our Team DM employees at both Aidro and Desktop Metal who contributed to this achievement.”

"We congratulate Aidro for being the world's first in the industry to receive DNV's qualification for Binder Jetting Technology (BJT) at AMC 1 level and AMC 3 level for Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion technology (PBF-LB)," said Dr. Sastry Kandukuri, Global Practice Lead on Additive Manufacturing at DNV's Technology Centre in Oslo, Norway. "We look forward to continuing close cooperation with Aidro to drive the digitalisation shift in manufacturing and providing them and their customers with assurance and confidence in AM products as their use grows across the energy spectrum.

"Due to the significant impact additive manufacturing will have on the future energy value chain, we emphasize the importance of producing components that meet industry standards. The DNV facility qualification certificate serves as a crucial quality indicator, confirming that a manufacturer and their facility have met the necessary standards for producing critical components for energy applications. The highly productive collaboration between DNV and Aidro has played a significant role in Aidro's commitment to excellence in this field, and DNV is proud to have been a part of it."

Aidro’s work with DNV began in 2018, when Aidro contributed to the drafting of the guidelines that became the basis of the DNV-ST-B203 standard. Furthermore, Aidro also has collaborated with the American Petroleum Institute and AM Energy to develop standards and promote the use of AM in the energy industry.

Desktop Metal acquired Aidro in September 2021.

