Desktop Metal triples P-50 Production System final assembly capacity

Desktop Metal has announced the opening of a new in-house manufacturing facility that will more than triple its Production System P-50 final assembly capacity.

The company says the expansion in manufacturing space for the P-50 metal 3D printing system comes in response to ‘robust demand.’ It forms part of a strategic plan to ‘accelerate the production ramp’ of Desktop Metal’s flagship product, with the company currently in ‘component procurement and assembly of initial builds targeted for shipment in Q4 of 2021.’

Desktop Metal first introduced the P-50 platform back in 2017 as the company made its big launch to market. At the end of 2020, it then announced a slight rebrand as the bench-top Production System P-1 was launched. The machine is powered by Desktop Metal’s Single-Pass Jetting technology and has been designed to enable mass production, with the company targeting build quantities of millions of parts per year.

As shipping of the P-50 gets closer, demand is said to be growing. Desktop Metal is responding with a sizeable expansion of its manufacturing space in a bid to ensure that demand is met.

“After a significant development cycle, we are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution. As we continue to convert these opportunities, expanding our in-house final assembly capabilities has become a critical step to scaling deployment of our Single Pass Jetting technology,” commented Desktop Metal founder and CEO Ric Fulop. “This new facility in Massachusetts, in conjunction with our contract manufacturers and suppliers, supports our ability to meet growing demand for high-volume applications. We are now well-positioned to supply our global customers with the fastest metal 3D printing platform to enable cost-effective mass production via additive manufacturing.”

