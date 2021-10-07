Digital Metal & Etteplan announce design optimisation partnership for metal binder jet users

Digital Metal has announced a partnership with engineering company Etteplan that will provide new and existing users of metal binder jet technology with design support.

The strategic partnership aims to offer design optimisation solutions for Digital Metal’s binder jetting processes, ensuring that customers receive ‘the full benefit of the technology’ from idea to complete component.

Digital Metal’s binder jetting technology and materials portfolio has been developed to support companies in the aerospace, automotive, dental and medical sectors to move into production with 3D printing. Notable names among its customer base include Volvo, Honeywell, Cetim, Siemens and Bosch.

In the last couple of years the company has tripled the print speed of its DM P2500 metal binder jetting platform with a software upgrade, and has added the DM D2 tool steel alloy and a pure copper material to its materials portfolio, with this collaboration with Etteplan further strengthening its offering. By combining its binder jetting expertise with Etteplan’s design for additive manufacturing know-how, Digital Metal believes it will ‘accelerate the transition from traditional manufacturing to additive manufacturing.’

“Together with Etteplan, we will be able to offer a stronger value proposition, covering a complete design and manufacturing process to our customers,” commented Christian Lönne, CEO of Digital Metal. “The partnership gives us access to a world-class design team that complements our business very well.”

“Etteplan has invested heavily in additive manufacturing and has been involved in ground-breaking engineering already for a long time,” added Riku Riikonen, SVP, Engineering Solutions at Etteplan. “We look forward to exploring and creating synergies together with Digital Metal. The partnership will strengthen both Etteplan’s as well as Digital Metal’s offerings towards our existing and future customers.”

