Dyndrite joins National Manufacturing Institute Scotland to further metal 3D printing research

Dyndrite has announced that it is now a member of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS). The company will collaborate with researchers from the NMIS Digital Factory focused on developing Laser Powder Bed Fusion 3D printing (LBPF) process materials knowledge across multiple industries.

The company says that the group will work on a range of research and development projects in metal 3D printing, from assessing fatigue strength and corrosion resistance for biomedical applications, to finding the best materials properties for parts used in the energy sector.

“We are delighted to join forces with NMIS and members to develop AM metals materials and explore production automation of LPBF using repeatable build recipes,” said Stephen Anderson, Head of Strategic Relationships at Dyndrite. “By removing variation in the print process we showcase how additive manufacturing scales to allow users to make more parts with greater consistency at a lower price. This is the key to unlocking new markets in 3D metal printing. This effort will drive metal AM into a mainstream production process and enable simpler traceability from powder to part.”

Other members of NMIS include: Infor, Baker Hughes, Fanuc, ATS Global, Sandvik, Skyreal, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, Beckhoff, Nikken and Renishaw.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Director of NMIS Digital Factory said: “We’re excited to welcome Dyndrite as our newest NMIS member, where they will be working with our Additive team. Dyndrite is a leading provider of 3D software for engineering, and manufacturing applications. Our deployment will immediately help develop and grow our AM materials novel additive use cases within process qualification and calibration and automated production lines. We look forward to getting started.”

Dyndrite recently revealed its first end-user 3D printing application, Dyndrite Materials and Process Development for LBPF. The GPU-based 3D application is designed for engineers and scientists and is said to simplify and bring automation to the development of metal alloys and parts for laser-based 3D metal printing.

The application utilises Dyndrite’s Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE). This includes the ability to query 3D geometry in order to detect and optimise for difficult to print features such as domes, cantilevers, and thin walls according to the company. Dyndrite says the application increases print throughput, speeds development, and lower parts costs.

