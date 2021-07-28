Elementum 3D adopts SPEE3D cold spray metal 3D printing technology for materials R&D

× Expand SPEE3D

Additive manufacturing materials firm Elementum 3D is expanding its research and development efforts by purchasing a WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing system from SPEE3D.

Broadening its materials development activity into metal cold spray 3D printing, Elementum 3D believes it will now have a greater capacity to offer ‘rapid and cost-effective solutions’ for customers in the defence, mining, aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas sectors.

The WarpSPEE3D platform is equipped with a 1000 x 700 mm build volume and boasts the capacity to print 30 tons of metal parts per year, according to SPEE3D. Through its work with the likes of Nissan Australia, the company’s cold spray metal 3D printing technology has proved capable of producing high-quality industrial parts in minutes. It has also drawn the interest of the Australian Army and earned SPEE3D a $1.5m contract to produce rocket engines.

By bringing this technology in-house, Elementum 3D is looking to further enhance its capabilities through the application of its materials expertise.

“Our revolutionary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology and AM expertise is helping meet the 3D printing industry’s ever-growing demand for a greater selection of printable materials,” commented Dr Jacob Nuechterlein, CEO of Elementum 3D. “We are confident the acquisition of SPEE3D’s technology will be an excellent addition to our current capabilities. Developing and applying Elementum 3D materials to SPEE3D’s cold spray printers is a major step forward towards our goal to offer customers a comprehensive range of AM solutions.”

“SPEE3D is honoured to be involved in Elementum 3D’s advanced materials research and development,” added Steven Camilleri, CTO at SPEE3D. “SPEE3D’s cold spray fabrication technology provides a significantly increased scope for advanced materials development as the material is not melted during the print process. With our WarpSPEE3D technology, we look forward to how Elementum 3D spearheads material enhancement in cold spray processes for the future 3D printing market.”

