EOS formally launches its Aluminum Al5X1 metal 3D printing material

EOS has officially announced its Aluminum Al5X1 aluminium alloy, with the material being made available from next month.

TCT reported that EOS would be launching the high-strength aluminium alloy earlier this year, after the company exhibited sample parts at RAPID + TCT.

The Al5X1 material will be made commercially available for users of the EOS M 290 in November, with users of the EOS M 400-4 set to be able to utilise the material next year.

Though TCT was told the material exhibited an elongation at break of between 15-18%, EOS is now reporting a 14% elongation, with an ultimate tensile strength of 410 MPa. The material is also said to require only a single-step heat treatment with no Hot Isostatic Pressing, allowing parts to be manufacturer quicker and cheaper. Parts printed in EOS Aluminum Al5X1 can also be electropolished and anodised (Type II and Type III) for both cosmetic and corrosion resistant protective properties, with there being ‘no limits to potential colour choices.’

Prior to its official unveiling, EOS Aluminum Al5X1 has been tested by multiple organisations in the aerospace, semiconductor and defence industries. EOS says the feedback has suggested that the material’s ‘exceptional performance combined with the competitive cost-per-part has created a strong business case for production implementation.’

“Since early 2023, we have been working to develop Al5X1 performance data and material allowables on behalf of our prime customers,” commented Brian Neff, Sintavia founder and CEO. “Preliminary results are very promising, and we look forward to introducing Al5X1 across our thermodynamic product lines. Developing a higher performing aluminium alloy is of critical importance not only to us, but also to the industry as a whole.”

“A combination of high strength and high elongation for an aluminium alloy is critical for manufacturers in industries like aerospace, but equally crucial is delivering the property combination at a reasonable cost,” added Dr. Ankit Saharan, Senior Manager of Metals Technology at EOS. “Also interesting is that since the material can be anodised, this makes it very attractive to OEMs in areas like consumer electronics who are seeking to produce different coloured products to suite customers to suite customers preferences, with the added bonus of corrosion resistance.”