EOS launches M 290-2 metal additive manufacturing machine; Picks up TCT Materials Award for Al5X1 alloy

EOS has launched the EOS M 290-2, a metal 3D printing platform equipped with two 400-watt lasers.

Its newest member of the EOS M 290 family, the M 290-2 has been developed through EOS' AMCM business.

The machine features a dual-laser capability, with full-field overlap and compatibility with existing EOS M 290 process parameter sets. EOS says this helps to deliver the same focus and beam quality, while advancing productivity. Among the other capability of the machine are an optimised laminar gas flow, a 250 x 250 x 325 mm build volume, a digital scanner with active cooling (up to 7.0 m/s), and a material library that is comparable to the standard EOS M 290 solution.

“While not always discussed publicly, many of the biggest and most widely known production applications in the history of metal AM have been underpinned by the EOS M 290,” said Monica Smith, EOS Metal Product Line Manager. “The heritage of the EOS M 290 family of systems dates back two decades with nearly 2,000 M 290s installed globally, which speaks to the popularity of the system and makes this line of AM technology perhaps the most adopted system in the world. The new EOS M 290-2 has a lot to live up to, and we are both proud and confident about the next generation of metal AM production stories that will be written using this system.”

“The new EOS M 290-2 is as reliable as the EOS M 290, while significantly boosting our productivity,” added Johannes Karjalainen, AMEXCI Managing Director. “This system is ideal for serial production, particularly for smaller components. The part quality is also best-in-class, and the integration of the Smart Fusion & OT is a game-changer and has opened doors for us to completely new customer cases and geometries.”

EOS has been exhibiting this week at TCT 3Sixty from Booth G20 and picked up the TCT Materials Award at last night's TCT Awards ceremony for its Al5X1 High Strength Alloy. This material is an aluminium alloy that boasts excellent elongation and density properties, meeting aerospace requirements and also being suitable for the semiconductor and electronics industries. It was developed in partnership with Sintavia and Vast Space.