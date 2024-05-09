Eplus3D introduces EP-M2050 metal 3D printing system with optional configuration of 64 lasers

× Expand Eplus3D Metal part printed by EP-M2050 debuted at TCT Asia 2024.

Eplus3D has launched its EP-M2050 metal additive manufacturing system, a 36-laser platform which can be extended to 49 or 64 lasers.

The machine was announced alongside TCT Asia, with Eplus3D highlighting the EP-M2050's productivity, versatility and efficiency.

As well as having two optional laser configurations above its standard 36 laser configuration, Eplus3D says the 2050 x 2050 x 1100 mm build envelope can be extended up to 2000 mm in the z-axis.

In the development of the EP-M2050 machine, Eplus3D is working to 'transform metal additive manufacturing from a prototyping tool to a direct production solution.' The company has thus equipped the machine with a standard six-by-six laser matrix and 36 galvanometers to ensure 'seamless operation' of all lasers in 'perfect synchrony.' Similarly, the upgrade to 64 lasers sees the machine equipped with an eight-by-eight laser matrix and sixty-four galvanometers to further elevate the performance of the system.

× Expand Eplus3D

In addition to the volume of lasers, Eplus3D is also offering the flexibility of choosing between 500 W or 700 W fibre lasers. Users will also be able to process empowering it to process materials such as titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, stainless steels, and tool steels, and be able to achieve layer thicknesses of between 20-120 µm. With this capability, the company believes the EP-M2050 will excel in manufacturing large-scale, high-precision components, making it an ideal choice for aerospace and other demanding sectors that require production quality and precision. The EP-M2050 can also be connected to Eplus3D's closed loop sieving tower, which helps to ensure user safety, reduced downtime and reduced waste of material.

Eplus3D has launched the EP-M2050 after the introduction of its 16-laser EP-M1550 platform at TCT Asia 2023, which has since been installed at several customer sites.