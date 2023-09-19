Eplus3D launches EP-M1550 16 laser 3D printer after reveal at TCT Asia

Eplus3D has announced the launch of the EP-M1550 large-format metal 3D printer. The system is the world’s first 16 laser (optional to 25) metal powder bed fusion (MPBF) system, and is one of the largest MPBF systems on the market according to the company.

A large metal part printed on the system was displayed by the company at TCT Asia 2023 in Shanghai.

The EP-M1550 adopts a four-by-four matrix of sixteen laser and 16 galvanometers. Eplus3D says that allowing for the 16 lasers to be operated synchronously ensures the system’s build rate of up to 650 cm3/h. The optics system can also be configured to include a five-by-five matrix to include 25 laser and 25 galvanometers at a customer’s request.

Eplus3D says the build volume of the EP-M1550 reaches 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm, with the option of extending the height up to 2000 mm, giving a functional printing volume of 2,670 litres including the build plate.

With the options of either 500W or 700W lasers, the machine is capable of printing with materials such as titanium alloys, aluminium alloys, stainless steels, mould steels and more according to Eplus3D. This gives the large-format EP-M1550 the same number of material options as the company’s other smaller frame systems.

The system can manufacture at layer thicknesses from 20µm to 120 µm, combined with intelligence automation processes and high beam quality of the optical system says the company.

“We have solved the technical challenges and bottlenecks associated with ultra-large metal LPBF machines and approached the leading level in the industry in terms of advancement and stability of our systems. Delivering nearly 20 ultra-large machines with printing size 1250 x 1250 x 1000 mm or bigger to our customers where they are producing parts in a production environment. Eplus3D will continue to provide more reliable and applicable production-level AM systems and solutions to help more customers from the industry,” said Mary Li, General Manager International Division, Eplus3D.

× Expand Eplus3D The metal part printed by EP-M1550 debuted at TCT Asia 2023

Read more:

TCT Asia 2023: Eplus3D on multi-laser AM and 3D printing a foldable phone

TCT Asia 2023: China's biggest 3D printing event in pictures

Eplus3D launches new quad-laser metal powder bed fusion 3D printer