Equispheres appoints Sascha Rudolph as Chief Operating Officer

Equispheres has announced the appointment of former EOS metal materials VP Sascha Rudolph as Chief Operating Officer.

Rudolph boasts ten years of experience in the additive manufacturing industry, having held multiple roles at EOS. In his time at EOS, Rudolph worked as a mergers and acquisitions analyst, before becoming the company's Commercial Director of Metal Materials and later the Senior VP of Metal Materials.

Because of this experience, in which Rudolph managed the acquisition of several materials companies and led the company's metal materials business unit, Equispheres believe he will be well-suited to the company. During his time at EOS, Rudolph led an international team of more than 50 technical, operations and sales staff, developed the company's M&A and strategic partner strategy, created a market intelligence unit, and established a strong base for the company's metal materials business.

At Equispheres, Rudolph will be responsible for helping the team achieve its ambitious growth targets, which will include expanding production capacity to keep pace with customer demands while maintaining a focus on the overall vision of enabling manufacturing transformation through materials technologies.

“I’m excited to join such a talented and motivated team with a track-record of turning high-tech into customer value,” said Rudolph. “Equispheres has already achieved ground-breaking results in enabling AM serial production – and there is much more to come.”

“Sascha knows the metal AM industry, he knows additive materials, and he is a talented leader. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” added Kevin Nicholds, CEO of Equispheres.

Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President of Product and Strategy at Equispheres, offered: “Sascha is a next-generation leader for the next phase in the additive manufacturing story – industrialisation. He has the vision and knowledge to keep Equispheres at the forefront of metal additive manufacturing technology.”

Equispheres recently added former EOS CEO Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors.