Equispheres adds Dr Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors

Equispheres has appointed former EOS CEO Dr. Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors.

The company has made the addition to its board as it continues to expand its leadership team's knowledge and experience.

Keppler is currently serving on the boards of several companies within the additive manufacturing space, including Velo3D and ROBOZE, after founding the AM Scalation consultancy team on the back of his departure from EOS.

As he steps into his role on the Equispheres board, Keppler says his focus on making people aware of the ability of the company's materials to enable more efficient, consistent and repeatable additive manufacturing. In particular, Keppler will lend his expertise as Equispheres increases its powder production capacity to support production programs and new developments.

“Adrian is both a great ambassador for the metal additive manufacturing industry and a great resource for us. He knows this business from every angle and has such confidence in the future of metal 3D printing,” said Equispheres’ CEO Kevin Nicholds. “Adrian has a unique grasp of what's needed to bring metal AM into mainstream manufacturing. He has joined Equispheres because he believes productivity-enhancing materials are one of the key elements for the future of additive manufacturing.”

“Equispheres is not just a powder manufacturer; it is a technology company engineering high-strength materials and optimising them to be used efficiently in 3D printing,” added Keppler. “This is what users of additive manufacturing need, today and in the future.

“I believe in metal 3D printing. It will add significant value to the overall manufacturing community. To achieve widespread acceptance, we must work on the economics; the cost per part must be reduced. Engineered materials are a critical enabler in that equation.”