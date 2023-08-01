Velo3D announces the appointment of Dr. Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors

Dr Adrian Keppler.

Velo3D has appointed Dr. Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors. Dr. Keppler has spent over 15 years as a C-level executive in the additive manufacturing industry, and Velo3D says that his experience and leadership will help the company to increase adoption of its fully integrated solution in Europe and around the world.

“Dr. Keppler has a wealth of knowledge and connections in the additive manufacturing industry and his experience will prove invaluable as Velo3D aims to become the largest manufacturer of laser powder bed fusion systems in the world,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “Our team at Velo3D continues to see growing adoption of our solution in Europe, and with the addition of Dr. Keppler, who has spent his career building the additive manufacturing industry in the region, to the Board of Directors, I believe we can greatly accelerate that growth by relying on his experience in the region.”

Dr. Keppler is the Founder and current CEO of AM Scalation, an additive manufacturing consulting company that focuses on helping OEMs, contract manufacturers, and end users scale production of parts produced through 3D printing. He is also the Senior Advisor for Digital Manufacturing at H&Z, a management consultancy in Europe. Prior to these roles, he held various positions at EOS.

During his time at EOS, he served as managing director, CEO, and CMO. Dr. Keppler has also held positions at Siemens AG, where he was responsible for 400 million EUR in revenue according to Velo3D, leading a team of over 250 consultants.

Dr. Keppler said: “Since coming to market in 2019, Velo3D has been a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and has greatly influenced the industry’s move to larger systems that can achieve high-volume, scalable production of mission-critical parts. I look forward to supporting the company in its mission of helping customers easily produce the parts they need using additive manufacturing technology and scaling the production of those parts across multiple printers.”

In addition to his current roles at AM Scalation and H&Z, Dr. Keppler also serves on the advisory boards of Incus GmbH, AM-Flow, and Roboze, as well as serving as an advisor to PartsCloud GmbH, a provider of cloud-based logistics for spare parts, and is a member of the board of directors of Sun Metalon, Inc., a technology provider for metal recycling and high speed metal 3D printing solutions.

Dr. keppler holds a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering from Ludwig Maximillians University of Munich and a degree in Business Administration from the University of Zurich.