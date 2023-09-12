FreeFORM becomes owner of largest fleet of Desktop Metal binder jet 3D printers with purchase of Production System P-50

× Expand Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal has announced the sale of a Production System P-50 and a full fleet of metal binder jet systems to FreeFORM Technologies. FreeFORM’s primary investor is Ryerson Holding Corporation, a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

Based in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, FreeFORM now operates a fleet of 25 metal printers through the sale, which according to Desktop Metal is the largest fleet of DM binder jet systems. Previously, FreeFORM owned nine Desktop Metal binder jetting systems. The company says it is now 3D printing production jobs for hundreds of customers globally.

FreeFORM says it has produced more than 350,000 parts with binder jetting technology for customers in the industrial, defence, medical, robotic, and consumer goods markets, and its facilities are also equipped with traditional manufacturing and quality control tools.

“FreeFORM’s investment in metal binder jetting demonstrates our continued commitment to employing world-class additive manufacturing processes to meet the needs of our customers,” said Nate Higgins, President of FreeFORM. “This addition of DM printers strengthens our capabilities in this area, allowing us to provide greater cost efficiency and speed to market.”

Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal added: “Desktop Metal is delighted to see a startup with deep experience in powder metal and sinter-based technologies pushing the limits of what metal binder jet 3D printing technology can do. “FreeFORM is leading the way among our Super Fleet owners, which we define as customers using three or more of our Additive Manufacturing 2.0 systems.

“Desktop Metal now has hundreds of Super Fleet customers worldwide delivering final production of metal, polymer, and ceramic parts with our binder jet additive manufacturing systems. We remain confident that the cost, quality, and material flexibility offered by binder jetting will continue its momentum in serial AM production.”

Desktop Metal shareholders are set to vote on the proposed Stratasys merger with a stockholder meeting scheduled for September 28, 2023.

Read more:

A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)

Desktop Metal shareholders to vote on Stratasys merger with stockholder meeting scheduled for Sep 28

Stratasys shareholders to vote on Desktop Metal merger at upcoming meeting

Stratasys and Desktop Metal receive second information request from DOJ’s Antitrust Division