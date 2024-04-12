Incodema3D purchases four EOS M 300-4 metal 3D printers with further investments projected this year

× Expand Incodema3D/EOS Incodema3D founder and CEO Sean Whittaker.

Metal additive manufacturing services provider Incodema3D has invested in four EOS M 300-4 machines, taking its stable of EOS metal 3D printers to 28 systems.

The company is also projecting that it will need to make further investments into metal additive manufacturing machines before the end of the year.

Having first purchased an EOS metal 3D printing system in 2012, the company has grown to become one of the largest metal 3D printing service providers in the US. The company has since consolidated its business exclusively around EOS metal AM technology and has also invested in the required ancilliary equipment for pre- and post-production at its 60,000 square foot facility in Freeville, New York.

With this continued investment in additive manufacturing technology, Incodema3D is scaling multiple programs in aerospace, energy and other sectors. Its most recent outlay is on four EOS M 300-4 machines, which are equipped with four 400w precision fibre lasers and full field overlap. They also boast build volumes of 300 x 300 x 400 mm, a scan speed of up to 7.0m/s and dual material recoaters that reduce the time between laser exposures.

Incodema3D says it selected the EOS M 300-4 machines because of its ‘uptime, ease of use, and ability to scale production.’ It first purchased an EOS M 300-4 in December 2022.

“We chose the EOS M 300-4 because our current fleet of EOS printers are operating near 90% production utilisation, so we need the fastest systems on the market to enable the growing production needs of our customers,” commented Sean Whittaker, founder and CEO of Incodema3D. “The EOS M 300-4 is a production workhorse, and our technicians rave about how user-friendly and reliable of a system it is.

“For 12 years, EOS has been instrumental in our success, from the day-to-day support of our fleet to the continuous product advancements in speed and performance of its printer platforms. Our relationship with EOS is one of the key pillars of our business.”

“The Incodema3D team is a great example of what can be achieved when extraordinarily talented people work together towards an aspirational goal,” added Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America. “We continue to be blown away by what Incodema3D is accomplishing with EOS systems. They are a wonderful example of AM success, and we are grateful to be a part of their success story and look forward to helping them write their next chapter.”