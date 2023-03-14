IperionX & SLM Solutions announce potential materials partnership

× Expand IperionX SLM - 1

Titanium powder manufacturer IperionX has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SLM Solutions for the potential supply of materials.

The partnership could potentially see IperionX’s proprietary, low carbon, recycled titanium powders from the company’s planned Titanium Demonstration Facility (TDF) added to SLM’s open architecture materials offering. It follows the purchase of two SLM Solutions metal 3D printers (SLM 125 and SLM 280) by IperionX last year.

IperionX says the MOU between the two organisations could offer the ‘first 100% recycled titanium metal powders’ to SLM’s extensive global customer base. The company’s titanium technologies are said to deliver powders from 100% recycled titanium feedstocks, which help to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of powder manufacture.

“We are pleased to be partnering with SLM, a global leader in metal 3D printing solutions,” commented Anastasios Arima, co-founder and CEO of IperionX. “This agreement recognises the value of sustainable, 100% recycled titanium metal powders for leading companies and will be a unique titanium powder offering for SLM’s global customers.”

“The partnership between IperionX and SLM Solutions is a real plus for SLM users and expands their material portfolio with recycled low-cost titanium material,” added Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM. “We look forward to offer the only 100% recycled titanium metal powder as part of our extensive materials offering.”

SLM Solutions is considered among the leading metal additive manufacturing firms, thanks to its wealth of metal 3D printing solutions and its instal base of over 850 systems. The company was recently acquired by Nikon Corporation and is also actively pushing to develop metal additive manufacturing systems with greater build volumes and more laser power.

