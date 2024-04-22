Meltio introduces new robotic DED metal additive manufacturing solution alongside FANUC America & Accufacture

× Expand Meltio

Meltio has introduced the Alchemist 1 all-in-one additive manufacturing robotic workcell in collaboration with FANUC America and Accufacture.

Made in the USA and engineered for 'seamless integration and rapid deployment', the Alchemist 1 harnesses Meltio's Wire-Laser Metal Deposition (W-LMD) technology and a six-axis FANUC robot and two-axis positioner.

Leveraging W-LMD technology, the Alchemist 1 has been designed to deliver cost-effective production of large, fully dense metal parts to the automotive, aerospace, mining, and oil and gas sectors. It is said to boast a deposition rate of 1kg an hour, a build volume of 3.2" x 6.5" x 3.2", and a 'sleek, laser-safe enclosure.' It is compatible with welding wire feedstock. Additionally, the system also supports the complementary Meltio Space robotic slicer license, though customers have the flexibility to utilise other slicer technologies as well.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Accufacture through the introduction of Alchemist 1,” said Alejandro Nieto, Engine Product Manager at Meltio. “This solution not only caters to the needs of North American customers but also underscores our shared commitment to efficiency and simplicity in metal additive manufacturing.”

Xavier Fajardo, CEO of Accufacture, added: “Our Alchemist 1 Cell marks the culmination of our extensive relationship with Meltio and FANUC, aimed at expanding the horizons of large format metal 3D printing. By offering a standardised, preconfigured solution, we aim to streamline the adoption process for our customers, thereby accelerating innovation across diverse industries.”