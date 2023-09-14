Nexa3D adds metal 3D printing capabilities with ColdMetalFusion through partnership with Headmade Materials

× Expand Nexa3D Nexa3D QLS 236 SLS 3D printer

Nexa3D has announced its entrance into the sintering-based metal additive manufacturing space with ColdMetalFusion. The company has partnered with Headmade Materials to use its feedstock technology compatible with its fast-cycle QLS lineup of selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers.

Following the acquisition of XYZ’s SLS technology in March 2023, the company is further expanding its SLS 3D printing capabilities through this strategic collaboration. ColdMetalFusion is a sinter-based 3D printing process that combines the advantages of polymer laser sintering with established power metallurgy processes.

Nexa3D customers are now able to produce metal components with the QLS 230, QLS 236, and QLS 820 high-throughput SLS 3D printers.

“We are impressed by the speed and throughput capabilities of Nexa3D technology and couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to expand access and adoption of ColdMetalFusion technology,” said Christian Fischer, Co-CEO of Headmade Materials.

With Headmade, Nexa3D will leverage the ecosystem around ColdMetalFusion and provide its customers access to decades of experience in sintering and traditional industrial manufacturing according to the company. Together the companies will offer services, equipment, materials, software, and know-how to customers in the metal manufacturing industry.

The QLS series of 3D printers provide 24-hour cycle speed using a single 30-watt CO2 laser, the QLS 230 is able to produce metal parts with reliable metal injection moulding-like properties. MIMplus Technologies has been using the QLS 230 in combination with ColdMetalFusion technology to print industrial cutting tools, which has helped it achieve ‘exponential’ production savings according to Nexa3D.

“We are thrilled to partner with Headmade for ColdMetalFusion because we believe it provides our customers with best-in-class production economics for manufacturing metal components,” said John Calhoun, Head of SLS Business Development at Nexa3D.