Farsoon joins ColdMetalFusion Alliance to unite sinter industry and AM for robust manufacturing standards

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon Technologies is joining the ColdMetalFusion Alliance to provide industrial-grade SLS machines for high throughput manufacturing operations.

The company plans to use its experience of building a portfolio of industrial 3D printers to set new standards for the reliable production of green parts in sinter-based AM.

Farsoon announced on October 20 the move to join the ColdMetalFusion Alliance together with other players in the industry. This move is part of the company’s mission to industrialise additive manufacturing with “truly open” industrial 3D printers. Farsoon has also expanded its metal solutions portfolio into sinter-based AM with this move, which will enable new applications in metal 3D printing for its direct metal solutions.

The company has brought together what it says is a group of some of the most experienced industry specialists in electronics, laser, and optics. Farsoon says this is to ensure the limits of what is possible can be pushed across wavelengths and scanning strategies. Farsoon is aiming to make 3D printing of green parts more robust and scalable for manufacturers.

“With selective laser sintering, we not only use one of the most widely used technologies in polymer 3D printing today, but also combine an entirely new sub-market within the metal AM landscape. Farsoon uniquely combines both laser and mechanical engineering expertise with customer-centric solutions instead of the off-the-shelf systems. This new application of laser sintering will help to make additive manufacturing series production possible in an economic manner via a lower CAPEX, as companies can use their existing machinery,” said Dr. Dirk Simon, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe.

ColdMetalFusion’s vision is to industrialise additive manufacturing through common standards in between sintering and additive manufacturing. It says that members of the group share a common culture and way of thinking. The alliance said that the joining of Farsoon is a tipping point to accelerate the vision of ColdMetalFusion.

Farsoon recently announced new multi-laser metal additive manufacturing solutions targeted for high-speed production.

ColdMetalFusion members will be present at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt, demonstrating the vision of the alliance.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.