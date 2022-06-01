Wematter to showcase updated version of Gravity SLS 3D printing system at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand Wematter

Wematter will unveil the latest version of its Gravity Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing system at TCT 3Sixty next week.

The machine’s updated features are said to make SLS 3D printing quicker and easier, with Wematter reinforcing its aim to enable 3D printing in the office. As the company has brought its flagship product to market, Wematter has made several updates to its Gravity platform, including a new release in 2020, and has also sought to provide post-processing and expanded materials options.

Gravity 2022 Mk II has been equipped with an improved water-cooling system, which is now more granular to cool ‘exactly when it needs cooling’, and a new protective window that eliminates some time-consuming cleaning steps between print runs. A build preview capability is said to simplify and speed up the placement of parts available in the machine’s print volume, while all support integration tickets are now handled via the company’s Deep Space software. Other updates include a detail preservation algorithm that automises parameters only experienced SLS users would have been able to operate, enhanced thermal design capabilities inside Deep Space, and a service panel that enables service technicians to monitor and control everything in Gravity remotely. The Gravity Mk II can now also print 18 versions of 6 different materials.

“An important part of my vision for Gravity has been to create an SLS 3D printer that is as natural to use in the office as your printer for paper,” commented Wematter founder and CEO Robert Kniola. “With these new improvements, I think we are more or less there.”

Wematter will be exhibiting on Booth F50 at TCT 3Sixty between June 8th-June 9th.

