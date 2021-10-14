Nickel alloy IN625 now qualified for 3D printing on Desktop Metal Production System

× Expand Internal Combustion Block 3D printed in nickel alloy IN625.

Desktop Metal has qualified nickel-chromium superalloy, nickel alloy IN625 for 3D printing on its Production System.

Credited for its high strength, resistance to corrosion and oxidation, weldability, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, the material is expected to appeal to industries such as aerospace, marine, power generation and chemical processing for the additive manufacture of hydraulics, turbine blades, internal combustion blocks and valve bodies.

“As a transformative combustion equipment company, we are very excited about the release of IN625 for its high temperature and corrosion-resistant properties in flaring and sulfur incineration applications,” said Jason Harjo, Director, Mechanical & Electrical Design (Americas), Koch Engineered Solutions. “This will give us much more flexibility in innovative, additive manufacturing designs for some of our most difficult applications.”

IN625 has been tested in accordance with ASTM’s requirements and joins 17-4PH stainless steel, 316L stainless steel and 4140 low-alloy steel which have already been qualified for the its Single Pass Jetting production technology alongside a number of customer-qualified materials including silver and gold.

Desktop Metal says parts printed in IN625 “represent a significant decrease in production time and part cost compared to conventional manufacturing methods” and can eliminate the use of tooling and minimise material waste.

“As Desktop Metal continues to drive our internal R&D efforts to qualify more materials for the Production System platform, we are excited to offer customers an all-inclusive binder jetting solution to print fully characterised IN625 with excellent properties,” said Jonah Myerberg, co-founder and CTO of Desktop Metal. “We anticipate continuing the rapid expansion of our materials portfolio in the coming months as we look to accelerate the deployment of our AM 2.0 solutions to produce end-use metal parts at scale across a growing array of industries and applications.”

Following a number of in-house developments and acquisitions, Desktop Metal now counts more than 225 qualified materials across its portfolio. Earlier this year, the company expanded into polymers with the acquisition of DLP leader EnvisionTEC and elastomer materials firm Adaptive3D. Most recently, the company announced acquisitions of binder jet pioneer ExOne and Aidro, a manufacturer of next-generation 3D printed hydraulic and fluid power systems.

