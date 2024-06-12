Nikon SLM Solutions and Howco enhance metal 3D printing partnership

× Expand Nikon SLM Solutions SLM 280 metal additive manufacturing system

Nikon SLM Solutions has announced a strategic extension of its partnership with Howco Metals Management LLC as it expands its metal additive manufacturing fleet with another two machines and material development agreement.

The metal 3D printing company said the global distributor and processor of high-performance alloys and components will take delivery of two SLM 280 PS systems as part of an exclusive initiative to develop and deploy high-quality process parameters for C103 alloy, tailored for aerospace applications.

With its newly scaled production capacity, Howco will have exclusivity for non-defence applications in C103, a high-performance alloy known for its robustness at elevated temperatures, for three years on the Nikon SLM 280 and SLM 500 systems.

"Partnering with Nikon SLM Solutions has equipped us with unparalleled technological support, enabling us to expand into new markets beyond our traditional scope," said Conrad Kao, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Howco. "These advanced SLM 280 PS systems empower us to enhance our operational efficiency and cater to the intricate needs of the aerospace industry."

According to Nikon SLM Solutions, the collaboration will focus on optimising the unique properties of C103 for rocket nozzles and other high-temperature applications within aerospace and beyond.

"This partnership is instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing," commented Antony Browy, Regional Sales Manager at Nikon SLM Solutions. "The exclusive development of C103 process parameters sets a new industry benchmark, ensuring Howco not only meets but exceeds the stringent quality and performance standards demanded by the aerospace sector."

Charlie Grace, CCO and President of the Americas at Nikon SLM Solutions will feature as part of RAPID + TCT’s Executive Perspectives Keynote Series on June 25-17th in Los Angles, California. Register for you ticket here.