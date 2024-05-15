Nikon SLM Solutions appoints Dr. Brent Stucker as Chief Engineer

Nikon SLM Solutions has appointed Dr. Brent Stucker as Chief Engineer for North America, steering the company's 'innovative drives and operational growth' from June 1st, 2024.

With more than three decades of experience in the additive manufacturing field, across both academia and industry, Stucker is considered a distinguished figure in the additive manufacturing space and was this year named among the TCT Hall of Fame shortlist.

Stucker's background includes pioneering additive manufacturing applications as a professor in universities across Utah, Finland, Kentucky, and Rhode Island, and co-founding AM technology firm 3DSIM. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Strategist for Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, and before that he was part of the 3D Systems C-suite, occupying roles as Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President and later as Chief Technology Officer. In addition to his professional accolades, Brent is also recognised for his contributions to academic resources, having co-authored the most extensively utilised textbook for teaching additive manufacturing in over 600 universities worldwide. He also holds numerous patents and has authored or co-authored over 200 technical publications.

"Brent is not only a visionary in our field but also a strategist capable of transforming challenges into innovative solutions," said Sam O'Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. "His appointment marks a significant stride in our commitment to driving the evolution of additive manufacturing technologies and enhancing our market leadership in North America."