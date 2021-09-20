One Click Metal launches dental 3D printing system with Imes-Icore GmbH

One Click Metal has launched the Bold Series Dental 3D printing solution with sales set to start in Q1 of 2022.

Built on the company’s Bold Series metal 3D printing system and designed specifically for the dental industry, the Bold Series Dental consists of the CORITEC AM100 printing unit and the CORITEC AMpure screening and unpacking station. The Bold Series Dental will be marketed and distributed by Imes-Icore GmbH, the milling machine manufacturer in the dental industry, and was exhibited at the IDS show in Cologne earlier this month.

One Click Metal, which was acquired by INDEX Group earlier this year, believes its Bold Series Dental product will help users within the dental sector to additively manufacture applications more quickly and cost-effectively. It is said that the CORITEC AM100 printing unit can produce up to 250 tooth units per build job, with a 45μm. focus diameter enabling fine surfaces and high accuracy. The CORITEC AM100 printing system is compatible with Imes-Icore’s CORITEC 350i and 650i milling machines, making it ‘ideally prepared for hybrid production from 3D printing and milling for post-processing.’

Having partnered with i-ProDens, the Bold Series Dental 3D printing system will be able to process the i-PROMELT powder, which has been quality-checked and certified for the construction of dental applications. This material is said to have excellent process and flow properties, and has the ability to ensure optimum surface quality with a particle size distribution of 10-30μm.

