Siemens and Desktop Metal begin partnership with aim of accelerating sustainable additive manufacturing at scale

Desktop Metal, Siemens

Siemens and Desktop Metal have announced a multi-faceted partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing for production applications with a focus on the world’s largest manufacturers.

The collaboration will touch multiple aspects of the Desktop Metal business. This includes increased integration of Siemens technology in Desktop Metal’s AM 2.0 systems, including operational technology, information technology and automation.

Desktop Metal says its solutions will be fully integrated into Siemens simulation and planning tools for machine and factory design. Siemens Digital Twin tools will now be used for designing certain machines, and Siemens Advanta can simulate all levels of the binder jetting process and global plant planning, which Siemens says enables fast and reliable decisions for factory planning.

“Additive manufacturing plays a crucial role as horizontal technology for many industries on their way to improved material efficiency and decarbonisation,” said Tim Bell, Head of the Siemens Additive Manufacturing Business in the United States. “We are very excited about this partnership with Desktop Metal. Combining our digital twin concept for planning and simulation as well as the automation of the production systems with the technology of Desktop Metal will accelerate the transformation to scale.”

The partnership will also see the companies working on specific industrial-scale projects involving data handling and environmental, health, and safety topics. The companies say that they will work together to promote the benefits of AM 2.0 technologies, with a focus on binder jet 3D printing as a key technology solution that can reduce waste, produce more, and build resilient supply chains.

Bell added: “As additive manufacturing continues its path to industrialisation, collaborations like this will drive additive manufacturing to greater levels of quality and throughput only traditional manufacturing methods profit from today.”

“We’re proud to partner with Siemens to improve the integration of Desktop Metal solutions into existing trusted Siemens manufacturing infrastructures, which can help manufacturers prove out their manufacturing resources and concepts prior to the purchase of full work cells,” said Ric Fulop, Co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

Fulop added: “Enabling customers to simulate different task-time scenarios for the full binder jetting process can help customers plan before they purchase any equipment. As our technology continues to make inroads toward high-volume production, we believe Siemens technology will be of increasing value to our customers.”

Desktop Metal recently announced two new additions to its metal binder jetting portfolio, with the Shop System+ and Shop System Pro joining the series.

