Morf3D announces technology development partnership with Siemens Advanta

Metal additive manufacturing (AM) specialist Morf3D has announced an ongoing technology development partnership with Siemens Advanta.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, says the partnership with Siemens’ IoT consultancy and solutions integration arm will support development at its new 90,000 square foot Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC) in Long Beach, California.

"Siemens Advanta is proud to contribute to the forward-thinking innovation that is transforming the additive manufacturing industry," said Rani Shea, CEO of Siemens Advanta, North America. "In working with Morf3D and its new ADMC, we look forward to helping optimize additive manufacturing capabilities for the aerospace industry."

As part of Siemens Advanta's inaugural project, the consultancy will deploy Siemens Digital Industries’ design and simulation software at the ADMC to produce a scale up plan and bottleneck analysis, and explore novel manufacturing and logistic concepts. The work is also expected to transition into additional ongoing software innovations and on-site personnel support.

"We are constantly thinking about how to further our industry and this partnership with Siemens Advanta gives us a great sense of optimism for the future," said Ivan Madera, CEO for Morf3D Inc. "Morf3D is experiencing growth at a rapid rate. We wanted to make sure that our factory was flexible and that we had a team able to understand the challenges that we might face, not just today, but in the future too."

Morf3D first announced plans for its ADMC in April 2021 and says it has ambitions to develop the facility into ‘one of the largest aerospace additive manufacturing solution integrators in the U.S.’ The site will include a range of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as SLM Solutions' 12-laser NXG XII 600 metal AM system, while the company is already a ‘preferred partner’ of Siemens AM and has adopted its Xcelerator software.

