Sintavia receives strategic investment from Lockheed Martin

Sintavia has announced that it has received a direct equity investment from Lockheed Martin Corporation. The terms of the investment, which was completed on June 27, 2023, were not disclosed by the companies. Sintavia’s products include advanced mechanical systems used in flight applications, such as multi-circuit heat exchangers, complex thermodynamic chassis, and monolithic cooling pumps.

Sintavia and Lockheed Martin have a long-standing collaboration to expand research into metal additive manufacturing as an alternative to traditional manufacturing methods. The companies announced a strategic partnership in December 2022 to explore additional 3D printing technology areas in connection with AM Forward, a U.S. Government initiative launched by President Joe Biden in May of the same year.

AM Forward is a voluntary compact aimed at strengthening U.S. supply chains by supporting U.S.-based suppliers’ adoption and deployment of 3D printing.

Sintavia has been a component supplier since 2019, and maintains supply relationships across all four Lockheed Martin business areas according to the company. Lockheed Martin programs such as the F-35 and F-22 are supported by parts supplied by Sintavia.

Sintavia says that proceeds from the Lockheed Martin investment will be used to continue to fund additional development and testing at the company.

“This investment not only cements the relationship between Lockheed Martin and Sintavia, but also demonstrates the fact that Sintavia’s thermodynamic components – optimised through additive technology, are sought after by the largest and most substantial prime integrators within the aerospace and defense industry,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia founder and CEO. “Lockheed Martin represents the very best of these, and we are honoured to have their backing as we continue to grow and expand our product line.”

David Tatro, Vice President for Operations Process Transformation at Lockheed Martin said: “Lockheed Martin’s strategic investment expands our existing joint development with Sintavia announced last December. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration on the design and supply of additively manufactured parts across the defense industrial base.”

In March 2023, Sintavia announced that it had been awarded a contract to develop a dedicated 3D printing facility for the U.S. Navy.