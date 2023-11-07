Sintavia to become first North American user of AMCM's M 8K metal 3D printer

AMCM Martin Bullemer, Managing Director of AMCM, left, and Brian Neff, Founder & CEO of Sintavia, right.

Metal additive manufacturing company Sintavia has signed a letter of intent with AMCM GmbH to become the North American launch customer of the M 8K metal 3D printer.

AMCM launched the M 8K machine in September, suggesting it would 'push the boundaries' of metal additive manufacturing.

Boasting a build volume of 820mm x 820mm x 1600mm and eight nLIGHT AFX-1000 lasers, the M 8K purchased has been designed by AMCM to enable 'an enormous leap' in productivity and design freedom compared to smaller metal 3D printers.

The M 8K platform is based on the architecture of AMCM's M 4K system, of which Sintavia is already a user having installed two machines back in 2021. Sintavia expects to install the M 8K machine in early 2025, and will run a nickel alloy on the system. ArianeGroup, set to be the European launch customer, will use the M 8K to print a large combustion chamber for its Prometheus rocket engine.

Sintavia will add the M 8K platform to its existing fleet of 17 EOS and AMCM metal 3D printing systems, and believes the machine will help the company to reduce pricing while increasing product design utility.

“Whoever says that there are no economies of scale in AM hasn’t been running a large enough printer,” commented Brian Neff, Sintavia’s Founder and CEO. “With over one cubic meter of displacement and eight next generation nLIGHT lasers, Sintavia’s new M 8K will not only allow for very large, complex components to be designed and printed, but also dramatically reduce unit pricing on smaller units. In our experience, there is an exponential increase in product design utility when build chamber dimensions increase linearly, and the M 8K has the largest build chamber of all.”

“Over the past six years, it has been a pleasure to work together with Brian and his team as we have collectively pushed the envelope for larger and faster machines across the aerospace & defence industry,” added Martin Bullemer, Managing Director of AMCM GmbH. “It is a natural fit that the first M 8K in North America—and the first one anywhere with an extended Z-axis—would go to Sintavia. We look forward to working with the Sintavia team to see how they apply this game-changing technology.”

AMCM is exhibiting parts made with the M 8K at its Formnext booth: Hall 11.1, D49.