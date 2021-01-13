Sintavia adds another two metal AM systems for rocket 3D printing

× Expand Sintavia is set to install two AMCM M4K-4 3D printers.

A further two metal 3D printers are set to be installed at Sintavia’s Florida-based additive manufacturing facility in what the manufacturer believes will provide a North American first for commercial aerospace customers.

The company, which specialises in AM production for products in the aerospace and defence industries, is already equipped with 16 systems from the likes of EOS, Trumpf and GE Additive and will take delivery of the pair of new M4K-4 systems this summer.

The two new machines come from AMCM GmbH, an affiliated company of German selective laser sintering leader EOS focused solely on delivering customised 3D printing solutions. Sintavia described the machines as “stretched and widened” versions of the EOS M400-4 system thanks to a larger build capacity of 450mm x 450mm x 1m, more powerful lasers and upgraded cooling systems. The company said it plans to use the new machines to expand its portfolio of thrust chamber design with single unit builds including optimised regenerative cooling passages, for the commercial space industry, a growing market in which we're already seeing AM adoption by a number of companies such as Virgin Orbit and Launcher - coincidently, one of AMCM's first customers.

“Since the acquisition of our first M400-4 three years ago, Sintavia has devoted tremendous resources to developing successful and repeatable operating procedures for the quad laser printing of extremely thin walls, such as those found in the thrust chamber of a rocket,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s Chief Executive Officer. “We now have eight M400-4 quad laser printers, and we expect that the successful strategies employed on the M400-4 will likewise work on these new M4K-4 units. We are pleased that we will be the first rocket printer in North America to offer the expanded footprint of the M4K-4 to our commercial space customers.”

Sintavia added it's most recent pair of EOS M400-4 machines back in September and shared plans to shared plans to add 6 to 8 more large industrial printers by the end of this year and further 8 to 10 in 2022.

