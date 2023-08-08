SLM Solutions expands large-format metal 3D printing line-up with Adira AddCreative acquisition

× Expand ADIRA AddCreator 3D printing solution (Source: Adira/YouTube)

SLM Solutions is expanding its large-format additive manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of Adira AddCreative.

The German metal 3D printing company has recently focused its attention on building machines with larger print capacities following the introduction of its 12-laser NXG XII 600 system in late 2020, which featured a 600 x 600 x 600 mm build envelope. Since then, the company has announced an extended 1.5m Z-axis version, the NXG XII 600E, and teased an even bigger machine at last year’s Formnext, which is said to be capable of printing parts up to 3.0 x 1.2 x 1.2 metres. It's large-format machines have already been installed by users like Divergent Technologies, Sintavia, and Collins Aerospace.

Based on Fraunhofer ILT’s moveable process head technology for laser powder bed fusion, SLM Solutions says Adira AddCreative ‘perfectly fits’ into this line-up with its 1m by 1m build platform and similar 12-laser capacity, and will bring ‘added flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness’ for 3D printing applications in aerospace, energy, and defence.

"Integrating this advanced technology into our portfolio helps complete our offering, bridging the gap between our current systems and our future large-scale AM system,” said Sam O'Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions. “It is another testament to our relentless innovation aimed at overcoming our customers' manufacturing challenges and altering the manufacturing landscape forever."

Adira's parent company specialises in sheet metal machinery and first turned its attention to large-format metal additive manufacturing with the launch of a concept machine in 2016, which combined both powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition processes. SLM Solutions said Adira's Addcreative’s team based in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, will join SLM Solution's global team ‘to continue their work on advancing additive manufacturing systems.’

Miguel Gil Mata, Adira’s Addcreative Chairman and CEO of its parent company added: “I’m thrilled to see this innovative technology, in-house invented and nurtured from the very beginning by our team, being integrated into one of the leading players in the 3D printing landscape. This is the best recognition for the breakthroughs we have achieved, and an excellent opportunity for our team and product to further develop within SLM.”

The acquisition comes almost a year after imaging giant Nikon announced a 622 million EUR takeover deal of SLM Solutions in an effort to establish itself as a global player in metal AM. The deal was finalised in January after Nikon secured over 92% of the SLM shares.