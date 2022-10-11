Sustainable 3D print-on-demand fine jewellery service provider Cloud Factory raises €2m in seed funding

× Expand Cloud Factory And sample of a product being produced by Cloud Factory

Cloud Factory, a precious metal 3D printing company, announced this week that it has raised a 2 million EUR seed round led by Charge Ventures, a leading early-stage fund in the Baltics.

The company claims to be the world’s first company to use direct metal 3D printing to “scalably” manufacture fine jewellery in a cost-effective and sustainable way.

Participants in the round include Superhero Capital, a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Finland, and angel investors Artis Kehris (Printify co-founder) and Andrius Šlimas (Oberlo co-founder and CEO).

Cloud Factory aims to use the investment to increase its manufacturing capacities and further develop its online platform for product creation and order management integrations. It says that through introducing green tech to the jewellery industry, it has become the first zero waste jewellery factory in the world using resource-efficient 3D printing technology. The type of machine in use at the company is the SLM 125 metal 3D printer.

Cloud Factory says that only natural and sustainable materials and 100% recycled precious metals are used in the process of making the 3D printed jewellery, through an on-demand manufacturing model.

Musicians, brands and celebrities are examples of the types of customer Cloud Factory serves. The company helps them to create their own branded jewellery merchandise through a fully managed service that offers concept building, manufacturing, branded packaging, and drop-shipping.

Kati Kask, co-founder and COO of Cloud Factory, said: “Currently there is no other company in the world offering the same manufacturing model as the one we’ve developed. Our unique in-house printing processes, and post-production operations, enables us to use metal 3D printing for volume manufacturing of high-quality jewellery products in a cost-efficient and sustainable way. We are bringing a new dimension to an often-outdated sector by simplifying the processes of creating and launching personal jewellery products.”

Cloud Factory deals with developing design ideas and dealing with pre orders and inventory. The company says that this allows for clients to launch products quickly and adjust merchandising selections according to new content or fast changing trends.

The client list includes crowd selling platform Represent, merchandise provider EMP, YouTuber CoryxKenshin, rapper and singer Mark Tuan, and DJ Alan Walker.

Earlier this year, co-founder and co-CEO of 3D printed jewellery company THEFUTUREOFJEWELRY Casey Melvin, was a guest on the TCT Additive Insight podcast, where she talked about developing a platform that allows customers to easily customise and create personalised jewellery products at a more accessible price point.

