ValCUN unveils Minerva metal 3D printer

× Expand ValCUN ValCUN Minerva 3D printer

Additive manufacturing (AM) newcomer ValCUN has formally unveiled its Minerva 3D printer at Formnext 2023.

The Belgian company believes the machine marks a ‘step forward’ for 3D printing with aluminium, and describes the Minerva as a ‘sustainable and cost-effective’ system.

The Minerva, which is making its public debut at the Frankfurt event this week alongside the Minerva printhead and a range of parts, is based on ValCUN’s proprietary Molten Metal Deposition (MMD) technology.

MMD is inspired by Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology and allows material to be deposited in a single step process, using off-the-shelf metal. ValCUN claims MMD is ‘energy efficient, environmentally friendly and eliminates the need for toxic chemicals or metal powders.’

Jonas Galle, CEO of ValCUN, noted: "The Minerva Machine represents a monumental achievement in our ongoing journey of innovation. We are excited to showcase this groundbreaking technology at Formnext 2023 and illustrate how it can reshape the future of metal additive manufacturing."

Ahead of the event, ValCUN announced the first sale of the Minerva system to Sirrus, a Belgian innovation centre for industry. The company also announced it has been selected to receive European Innovation Council (EIC) funding to advance its MMD technology. The funding is composed of a 2.5 million Euro grant, with the option to receive up to 5 million Euros in additional equity funding.

ValCUN joins a host of companies debuting new 3D printing products in Frankfurt this week. Markforged has launched its FX10 composite 3D printer; HP is expanding its polymer series with the HP Multi Jet Fusion 5600 and lower-cost HP 5000 Solution; and Renishaw introduced its TEMPUS technology with the RenAM 500 Ultra. Catch up on all of the biggest news from Formnext here.