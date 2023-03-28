VulcanForms appoints David Kalinske as VP & GM Aerospace and Defense

VulcanForms has announced the appointment of David Kalinske as VP & GM Aerospace and Defense.

The appointment comes as VulcanForms plans to expand its play in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Kalinske was most recently President of TDX Government Services Group, comprised of companies that are industry leaders in power systems engineering, aerospace operations, and sustainment, and has also previously been Chief Revenue Officer for Morpheus Space. He has also held a leadership role at Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs.

Having served as a weapons-school instructor and fighter-squadron commanding officer, Kalinske retired from the Marine Corps in 2014. He was also a National Security Fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, and was a recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal for superior meritorious service in a position of significant national responsibility for his work as a senior White House aide to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“David’s military service, aviation expertise, and executive and entrepreneurial background will be incredibly valuable as we expand initiatives for our current customers and scale our business in the aerospace and defence sector,” commented Martin C. Feldmann, Co-Founder, President, and CEO. “We are proud to work with leading companies in this industry to accelerate their ability to deliver innovative products, provide engineered solutions, and enhance national security.”

“There is a tremendous opportunity for industry leaders to benefit from VulcanForms’ groundbreaking technology and end to end manufacturing approach that delivers serial production capacity with zero capital investment. It’s a matter of educating key stakeholders in government, defence and industry regarding the sheer size and scope of our ability to conduct digital manufacturing at scale,” added Kalinske. “I’m excited to join the commercial team at this important time for the company as we continue to scale our capacity and capabilities, and deepen and expand our customer base.”

Since emerging from MIT, VulcanForms has launched two digital production facilities and raised 355 million USD, with aims to serve leading defence, aerospace, medical and semiconductor companies with 'precision engineered' components and assemblies. The company says it has already supplied over a dozen U.S. Department of Defense programs, including the F35 Joint Strike Fighter and Patriot Air Defense System, has delivered thousands of components for the semiconductor industry, and is 'accelerating innovation' in medical implants.

Its VulcanOne Devens, Mass additive foundry facility is powered by a fleet of VulcanForms' 100-kilowatt laser printing systems, while its Newburyport, Mass plant is focused on automated precision machining and assembly operations. With both sites, the aim is to significantly increase its production throughput in the next 12 months, thereby facilitating an acceleration of 'product innovation and realisation' for its customer base.

Kalinske's appointment follows the addition of Dr. Philip Garton as VulcanForms Chief Financial Officer, which was announced in February.

