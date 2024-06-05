WAAM3D launches compact MiniWAAM metal 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand WAAM3D WAAM3D MiniWAAM

WAAM3D has launched a compact version of its flagship wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) technology at TCT 3Sixty.

The MiniWAAM features the UK metal 3D printing company’s proprietary end-effectors, sensing hardware and software, offered at a lower price point that's aimed at process development, metallurgical characterisation, production of mechanical test pieces, exploration of new wires, and the testing of new sensors. With this latest machine launch, which sits alongside WAAM3D’s large-format RoboWAAM 3D printer, the company believes it is expanding opportunities for large-format additive manufacturing and repair in aerospace, defence, oil and gas and research.

Dr Filomeno Martina, CEO of WAAM3D comments: “We are very excited to be launching MiniWAAM, as its introduction brings the benefits of metal 3D printing to an even wider audience. Thanks to its versatility, MiniWAAM is ideal for the creation of small to medium-sized metal parts for prototyping and for production and research applications. Its use of 2 wire feeds also makes it of interest for those looking to experiment with composition development and multi-material structure creation. Because of MiniWAAM’s level of process monitoring, even at such a competitive price point, MiniWAAM allows research departments to carry out R&D with much higher levels of insights than the less capable ‘home-built’ kits. Moreover, transitioning from MiniWAAM to the much bigger RoboWAAM is a seamless process as the fundamental tech elements are exactly the same.”

The MiniWAAM (measuring 2400 mm (w) x 2100 mm (d) x 2300 mm (h)) represents a departure from robotic architectures and features a 3-axis overhead CNC system, plus an additional 500 mm rotational table with 60 kg payload. The machine supports a build envelope of 800 mm x 800 mm x 600 mm, and includes two wire feeders, which can be controlled independently to feed either the same alloy with two wires to increase deposition rates or different wires for in-situ alloying.

The MiniWAAM also provides the same features as its larger predecessor including real time ShapeTechTM interferometric sensor, which gives confidence in consistency of deposition whilst printing is in progress, and double-point temperature measurement capability to ensure consistent printing conditions.

It is all controlled by WAAM3D’s own software including the WAAMPlanner, which turns a parts pre-form into executable MiniWAAM code; WAAMKeys, which populates the tool path plan with process parameters, which are automatically calculated based on geometry and alloy; and WAAMCtrl, an all-encompassing operating system incorporating an operator’s dashboard, the component’s digital twin, interactive data navigation, and a complete printing process record.

Learn more about the MiniWAAM at TCT 3Sixty on June 5-6th 2024 at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and conference pass and visit WAAM3D on stand G50.