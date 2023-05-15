Xact Metal celebrates 100th metal 3D printer order

Xact Metal has announced that it has received its 100th metal 3D printer order, which it says is a significant and exciting milestone in the company’s growth. The company launched the XM200G in 2021, its second metal 3D printer, and launched the XM300G range in 2022,

In Xact Metal’s announcement about the milestone, the company said that the success is credited to its dedicated sales network, which has “embraced the Xact Metal mission” and provided local sales and service support to customers in over 50 countries.

“Our success in reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and commitment by the Xact Metal team and our global network of sales partners, who share our passion for expanding access to this technology while providing the best possible experience for our customers,” said Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal.

“We’ve been able to realise our original hypothesis, which was that metal 3D printing has a significant place in the future of manufacturing for small-to-medium sized companies when there is an avenue for increased adoption. By designing Xact Metal products for ease of use, accessibility, and affordability, we have provided the opportunity for adoption to over 100 customers and counting.”

Xact Metal recently launched the Smart Layer software solution in partnership with Addiguru, a company which provides in-situ monitoring technology for additive manufacturing processes, for automated visual monitoring and real-time analysis of its laser powder-bed printers. The software allows users to conduct layer-by-layer analysis using computer vision algorithms and convolutional neural networks.