Mosaic Manufacturing launches automated FFF 3D printing ecosystem with multi-material capability

× Expand Mosaic Manufacturing Array Mosaic Manufacturing's Array FFF 3D printing ecosystem.

Mosaic Manufacturing has launched its Array Product Ecosystem of fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printing technology to enable scalable output of parts produced with up to eight different materials.

The Toronto-based company’s Array platform is comprised of four Element HT 3D printing systems, a robotic system to remove and replace build plates and a Palette X material handling system. Element HT has the capacity to print parts in high strength materials, such as PEEK and ULTEM, while the Palette system allows users to swap materials between prints and print up to eight colours/ materials in a single component.

“Array’s impact in manufacturing comes from the benefits of enabling 3D printing for scaled applications,” commented Mosaic Manufacturing COO Chris Labelle. “Flexible output, mass customisation, faster turnaround times and unrestricted part geometries are now able to be accessed in production volumes of hundreds of thousands of parts per year.”

Set to begin shipping in December 2021 at prices starting at $59,999, Mosaic Manufacturing believes the Array Production System will enable users to deploy FFF 3D printing as a continuous and lights-out manufacturing process. While the Mosaic Robotic System will remove parts and place fresh build plates in each system, Element HT’s heated chamber, heated build platform and high temperature nozzle will allow manufacturers to print high-strength parts.

Mosaic Manufacturing Mosaic Manufacturing's Element HT platform.

Element HT is equipped with a 355 x 355 x 355 mm build volume, a heated build platform able to reach temperatures up to 120°C, a heated chamber of up to 80°C and a nozzle able to operate at 500°C. The system is compatible with Mosaic’s full line of materials, which includes Mosaic ABS, PLA, PETG, PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM 9085, Nylon, ASA, PC, TPU, ESD, Matrix and Origin. Mosaic Matrix is a custom formulation of chopped carbon fibre reinforced with nylon, while Mosiac Origin is a more affordable PETG-based variant of Matrix with similar strength properties and stiffer mechanical properties.

A low temperature configuration of Element HT is also available, with Mosaic offering both platforms as standalone systems. Element HT is available at a cost of $9,999 and the low-temp system is available at $5,999. Both will start shipping in November and both have embedded Palette X units, which have been based off Mosaic’s new line of Palette products: Palette 3 and Palette 3 Pro.

The Palette 3 systems sit next to the Element 3D printers and facilitate the printing of multiple colours and materials, with the standard system allowing them to print with up to four different materials and the Pro version enabling them to print up to eight materials. Mosaic believes this added colour capability will help users add branding and part serialisation to their printed components, while also enhancing prototyping concepts, architecture models and educational models. Also available as standalone systems, the Palette 3 is set to cost $599 ($499 when pre-ordered) and the Palette 3 Pro is valued at $799 (or $699 when pre-ordered. The Palette 3 systems will commence shipping as early as June 1, 2021.

Mosaic’s 3D printing ecosystem and standalone products are supported by the Canvas software platform which allows users to slice, manage and monitor print jobs. Users are also able to organise and store 3D models and printer settings; visualise the lifetime of a project; utilise its advanced queueing capabilities; and manage materials inventory, comparing it against print job queues to determine when to purchase which materials.

