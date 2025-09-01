Nestlé aiming to additively manufacture 5% of site inventory in the UK

Nestlé is aiming to produce over 5% of its site inventory in the UK with additive manufacturing technology.

Over the last year, the company has established a standardised process for 3D printing technology.

The food and beverage company has a team of three experts using 3D printing systems to produce replacement and spare parts. Components are manufactured in York, utilised on-site and also distributed to factories in Tutbury and Halifax.

By adopting additive manufacturing, Nestlé says it has achieved ‘substantial cost savings’ and reduced its reliance on third-party suppliers, helping to positively impact its carbon emissions.

Moving forward, Nestlé is looking to expand its application of 3D printing to include food-safe components. In the next two to five years, the company also hopes to enhance the autonomy of its 3D printing workflows, ensuring each site can ‘independently meet demand while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency.’

“As we continue to embrace 3D printing technology, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also paving the way for sustainable manufacturing practices that will define the future of our industry,” said Simon Billington, Head of Technical & Production at Nestlé UK and Ireland.

Nestlé is understood to be utilising extrusion-based 3D printing processes, with Markforged known to be among the company’s 3D printer suppliers. Earlier this summer, Nestlé hosted a workshop with Markforged at its factory in York, with attendees engaging in hands-on demonstrations and discussions around manufacturing best practices.

“Nestlé has advanced its use of additive manufacturing in production line maintenance by creating a clear, standardised process to evaluate and scale its impact,” added Alan Yu, Senior Application Engineer at Markforged. “Its been great to support their team along the way and see how they laid the foundation for Nestlé’s broader adoption.”