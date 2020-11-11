Nexa3D and CASTOR launch automated 3D printing decision support platform

× Expand Ximplify Nexa3D CASTOR

Nexa3D has announced the availability of an automated 3D printing decision support portal powdered by CASTOR.

Ximplify is CAD agnostic and scans through a list of polymer materials and parts to select ideal applications for additive manufacturing. The partners believe the software platform will help manufacturers ensure part performance, production consistency, higher yields, and a reduction in material usage and energy consumption per part.

Available immediately, Ximplify is said to boast ‘fast identification’ of tooled plastic parts candiates for 3D printing, while also delivering ‘immediate opportunities’ to reduce assembly complexity by consolidating parts. It is also capable of estimating part costs, taking into consideration printer productivity and production yields, and calculate return on investment by factoring in the entire investment to transition from tooled to digital production.

Formnext interviews:

During the process of identifying suitable parts for additive manufacture, Ximplify will recommend the best 3D printer and material, based on printability, desired mechanical performance and cost targets, while also generating an automatic report to support the decision and implementation processes.

“We are excited to partner with CASTOR, a leading decision support software provider, to deliver orders of magnitude productivity and cost advantages to companies seeking to simplify their supply chain by quickly identifying opportunities to migrate tooled plastic parts to just-in-time, on-site and on-demand additive polymer production,” commented Avi Reichental, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “Nexa3D is a firm believer in the power of collaborations as force multipliers to democratise access to additive polymer production at scale, and we are very excited to add CASTOR to our growing list of outstanding industry partners.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nexa3D and combine the power of our decision support software capabilities with Nexa3D’s digital twin software platform for the benefit of designers and engineers seeking to accelerate their additive manufacturing learning curve, and de-risk migration from tooled parts to digital parts with all the benefits of digital inventory,” added Omer Blaier, Co-founder and CEO of CASTOR. “Since its inception, CASTOR’s mission is to simplify and demystify the process and knowledge required for product companies to digitise their supply-chain by harvesting the advantages of additive manufacturing. In that respect, we see Nexa3D as a company with similar interests and values, and together we are taking another step towards digitising the world’s supply chain sustainably.”

Attend the TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect and get additive manufacturing insights from Virgin Orbit, Boeing and more - register here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.