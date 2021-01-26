Nexa3D launches file-to-part software platform with ParaMatters

× Expand NexaX 2.0 Nexa 3D

Nexa3D has announced the launch of its file-to-part NexaX 2.0 software developed in collaboration with ParaMatters.

The platform combines process and geometry algorithms with manufacturing execution system (MES) tools to ‘reduce the cost, risk and time’ of deploying 3D printing within the ‘prototyping-to-series production cycle.’

Described by the company as a fully integrated build set-up and print management software, NexaX 2.0 feature automated and intelligent support generation, ‘lightning-fast’ proprietary slice algorithms and integration with Nexa3D’s materials portfolio. There are also tools for automatic part-by-part scaffold supports, part rescale and duplication, automatic part collision and out-of-bounds detection, fleet management and MES workflow tools, remote management and live print view, and accurate part print-time and resin consumption estimation.

NexaX 2.0 is available immediately and is said to be fully compatible with Nexa3D’s Ximplify automated 3D printing decision support portal powered by CASTOR. The company believes its software offerings will help users move through prototyping and production workflows quicker, while also maximising the performance and consistency of its 3D printing equipment and reducing material usage and waste.

“With our NXE 400 3D printers completing entire jobs in 15-30 minute cycles, we quickly realised that file preparation and build set-up are new sources of bottlenecks as these processes can take orders of magnitudes longer than the entire print job. The problem is exactly what we set out to solve with NexaX 2.0,” commented Izhar Medalsy, CTO of Nexa3D. “We are committed to advancing our digital manufacturing platform capabilities and this strategic collaboration with ParaMatters is a real force multiplier. We are very proud of the incredible platform Nexa3D’s software team developed in collaboration with ParaMatters, and thankful that all our beta users agree.”

“At ParaMatters, we pride ourselves on developing Industry 4.0 intuitive design and manufacturing productivity tools that make it easy, fast and cost effective for designers and manufacturers to bring their new products to market,” added Michael Bogomolny, CTO of ParaMatters. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nexa3D on bringing to market such a powerful platform that is truly a game changer for the AM industry and appreciate the confidence they have placed in us.”

