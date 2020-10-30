Nexa3D launches general purpose prototyping resin in partnership with Henkel

× Expand Nexa Henkel xPro material

Nexa3D has announced the launch of its xPRO410 rigid photoplastic, developed in partnership with Henkel.

Based on Henkel’s Loctite PRO410 polymer and optimised for Nexa3D’s NXE400 stereolithography system, the material is said to be ideal for general purpose prototyping. It is the third material the two companies have released for the NXE400 platform after the xMed412 medical-grade polypropylene-like material in July and ABS resin in April.

The xPRO410 is to be included with every NXE400 machine sold commercially as of November 1st and is said to offer extremely high accuracy and exceptional surface finish. Nexa3D believes the material will help users to carry out multiple daily design iterations and same-day on-demand parts, teaming up with the NXE400 printing platform and xCure post-processing system to ensure speed and quality. The material can be printed continuously at speeds of up to 8 litres per hour, achieve a dimensional accuracy of within 0.2% after post curing and withstand temperature exposure of up to 70°C .

“We are excited to further expand our partnership with Nexa3D and provide market access to a new class of photopolymers just in time for Formnext Connect,” commented Ken Kisner, Head of Innovation at Henkel. “These next steps in our collaboration with nexa3D are casting a new light on additive polymers and shattering traditional 3D printing productivity, performance and cost barriers.”

“It’s very gratifying for me to witness how quickly our partnership with Henkel is yielding transformative industry outcomes,” added Avi Reichental, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “Every product company knows that to produce great products, they need brilliant designers and innovative tools. With the launch of xPRO410 Henkel and Nexa3D are making design iteration possible in minutes instead of days or weeks and that is truly a game changer.”

