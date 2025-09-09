Phase3D launches Fringe Inspection Kit for Colibrium Additive M2 Series 5 metal 3D printer

× Expand Phase3D

Phase3D has launched the Fringe Inspection M2 Series 5 Kit for the Colibrium Additive metal additive manufacturing platform.

Users of Colibrium’s M2 Series 5 printer will be able to access the Fringe Inspection Kit from September 16 via the Phase3D online store. It follows Phase3D launching a Fringe Inspection 500 Kit for users of Renishaw’s RenAM 500 metal 3D printer earlier this year.

According to Phase3D, the Fringe Inspection M2 Series 5 Kit will enable those users to see and measure every layer of a build in real time, making the detection of defects easier while also enhancing yield.

Each layer will now have ‘objective and unit-based measurement data’ attached to it, providing a traceable record of the manufacturing process and making the qualification of parts and processes quicker and more accurate. Phase3D suggests it will provide manufacturers with more confidence.

Upon launch, the Fringe Inspection M2 Series 5 Kit can be installed and calibrated in under 24 hours and is said to be designed for fully reversible integration, restoring the printer to its original configuration if required.

“The M2 Series 5 is a workhorse of metal additive manufacturing and, with this release, we’re giving operators the ability to see and measure every layer in real time,” said Niall O’Dowd, PhD, founder and CEO of Phase3D. “The ASTRO America Challenge, a national competition to advance in-situ monitoring for AM, gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that unit-based, actionable inspection can make AM more reliable, scalable, and cost-effective.”