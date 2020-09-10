Photocentric creates research division focused on 3D printed batteries

UK-based photopolymer 3D printing specialist Photocentric has announced a new research initiative to create lighter, smaller and more powerful batteries using additive manufacturing.

Through the creation of a new battery research division, Photocentric is now said to be deploying its entire team of researchers to develop novel AM solutions for improving energy storage by producing batteries featuring faster charging and increased power density.

Dr Sarah Karmel, Head of R&D Chemistry at Photocentric said: “Currently, electric vehicles are made to fit around the battery module, we want to create customised batteries that fit the vehicle.”

Compared to batteries currently in use by the automotive industry, which are large, heavy and not optimised for their intended application, Photocentric plans to use its visible light polymerisation in combination with its LCD screen-based 3D printers to enable the low-cost mass manufacture of battery electrodes which take advantage of 3D printing’s geometric freedom.

In a press release, the company described the undertaking as its most important research project to date, with ambitions to improve battery performance and manufacture, and apply the technology for use in a future Giga factory based in the UK.

Photocentric is currently leading three grant-funded projects centred on this new 3D printed battery technology, including collaborations with the Advanced Propulsion Centre under their Technology Developer Programme (TDAP); Innovate in partnership with the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) and Johnson Matthey into 3D printed solid state batteries; and a collaboration with TWI, Addionics and The University of Leicester on the manufacture of 3D printed batteries.

The news follows a busy few months for the company which included the announcement of a partnership with BASF's 3D printing business unit to launch a new material range of photopolymers resins specifically developed for its LCD screen printers. The company also recently provided TCT Magazine with a behind the scenes look at its Magna 3D print farm, consisting of around 36 large-format LC Magna printers, which are currently manufacturing 7 million face shields for the NHS in the fight against COVID-19.