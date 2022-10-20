Örebro University and Wematter sign research agreement, install Gravity 3D printer

× Expand Wematter Wematter Gravity

After previously working with KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Linköping University, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Akademiska, and Chalmers University of Technology, Swedish company Wematter has now also signed a contract with Örebro University.

Wematter says that its success in the educational sector is linked to the company’s intense focus on high-performance materials, in combination with user-friendliness and decentralised material development.

A Gravity SLS 3D printer from Wematter has been installed at the institution. According to Wematter, the system meets all the criteria set up by educational institutions.

Örebro University says that having a Gravity ecosystem on-site will enable researchers to develop a new optimisation platform for SLS 3D printed fibre-reinforced components. The platform will be developed by the university and an aim of the project is to increase the additive manufacturing competence in the region.

“Örebro University is yet another university that invests in an SLS 3D printer from Wematter. We are happy to have found a collaboration that will strengthen both Wematter’s position in material science, and increase the capabilities of Örebro University,” said Robert Kniola, CEO and co-founder at Wematter.

Nicola Strömberg, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Örebro University, said: “The development of 3D printing is going at breakneck speed, with new, better machines and materials being launched continuously. 3D printing creates unique opportunities for the design of ultra-lightweight constructions similar to those found in nature, for example, the skeletal construction of birds. But to make full use of this potential, our designers need to see the possibilities and learn to design in new ways and not use traditional design methods such as turning, drilling, and milling.”

In a three-year project at the university, funded by Region Örebro, the Mechanics and Materials group will be given the opportunity to demonstrate its design methodology for ultra-lightweight components printed in Wematter’s SLS 3D printer, according to Strömberg.

