3D Next Level to 3D print large-scale props with Photocentric Liquid Crystal Titan

× Expand 3D Next Level 3D Next Level to 3D print street art and props for museums, film and more with Liquid Crystal Titan

3D printing service provider 3D Next Level has invested in a new additive manufacturing system from Photocentric to fulfil customer demand for large-scale printing.

The Netherlands-based company will use Photocentric’s Liquid Crystal Titan 3D printer to produce a range of large pieces for customers operating in film and television, museums and exhibitions, and outdoor sculptures and street furniture.

Lennart van den Doel, Founder of 3D Next Level said: “We are increasingly being asked to produce large prints with highly detailed finishes that can be used in films, museums and elsewhere on display. Titan will enable us to print them quickly, with outstanding detail, at a price that makes sense for this market.”

The Liquid Crystal Titan was officially launched at Formnext earlier this month alongside an end-to-end workflow of Wash XL and Cure XL post-processing units, design software and an extensive range of resins. With a build volume of 695 x 385 x 1200mm, 91 micron pixel pitch and 86mm/hour print speeds, the Liquid Crystal Titan is thought to be the largest LCD 3D printer in the world.

Agustin Soriano, Sales and Marketing Director at Photocentric added: “Additive Manufacturing is an essential tool for designers and engineers in product development, but increasingly one for production. Titan has a large volume build, so can print many identical versions of the same part or print one-off large pieces, opening a wider opportunity for users to be both creative and profitable.”

In a recent conversation with TCT, Hanifeh Zarezadeh, Product Manager at Photocentric said it expects Titan’s biggest demand to be in prop-making for theme parks and film, but also in industrial sectors like aerospace and automotive. The UK-based 3D printing and photopolymers company is known for its materials expertise and manufacturing accessible LCD-based 3D printers.