Photocentric & BASF renew LCD 3D printing materials partnership

Photocentric and BASF’s Forward AM have renewed their strategic partnership to develop ‘the next generation of 3D printing materials’.

The two companies have been working together since 2018, with a new line of materials being introduced by the pair in August 2020.

Combining the talents of their respective R&D teams, Photocentric and BASF are aiming to develop materials that ‘realise the potential of additive manufacturing at scale’ and help to facilitate higher productivity and lower prices per printed part. Previously, BASF and Photocentric have worked together to develop Ultracur daylight photopolymer resins, designed to work in conjunction with the latter’s LCD 3D printing technology.

“We are excited to be furthering our collaborative work with Photocentric,” commented Dr Piotr Bazula, Global Produce and New Business Development Manager Liquid Formulation, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “Our teams enjoy an excellent working relationship underpinned by our shared goals, including our collective desire to offer industry-disruptive solutions to unlock markets which have yet to reap the benefits from additive manufacturing. We look forward to working together to further enable end-use parts to be produced consistently and cost-effectively with 3D printing technologies.”

“Together with Forward AM, we are solving the challenges faced by the additive manufacturing industry and delivering an outstanding value proposition,” commented Paul Holt, Managing Director at Photocentric. “With an end-to-end solution of software, hardware and chemistry, we provide a pathway to make large-scale additive manufacturing a reality across more applications than ever before. Thanks to our unique 3D LCD solution and combined expertise, low-cost end-use parts produced with additive manufacturing are a reality.”

