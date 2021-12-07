4D Biomaterials partners with BMF to enable micro 3D printing medical applications with 4Degra bioresorbable materials

× Expand BMF/ 4D Biomaterials

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) and 4D Biomaterials have announced a partnership that is seeking to enable micro 3D printing medical applications.

The collaboration combines BMF’s microscale 3D printing systems with 4D Biomaterials’ 4Degra bioresorbable materials and will facilitate the printing of micro-scale geometries.

BMF and 4D Biomaterials suggest their partnership could ‘revolutionise the way implantable medical devices are manufactured’ as they open up opportunities for the additive manufacture of micro-scale rigid orthopaedic devices and soft tissue applications. By bringing together the 4Degra bioresorbable materials with BMF’s micro-stereolithography (PµSL), the companies believe they are solving many of the design and biocompatibility issues that medical device manufacturers make.

PµSL is the 3D printing process that underpins BMF’s product portfolio – which includes the microArch S240 and microArch S230 systems – and is capable of delivering high-resolution micro-scale components thanks to high-precision optics, advanced digital microdisplay and top-down printing. 4Degra, meanwhile, is a class of bioresorbable photopolymer resin inks that can be 3D printed into flexible or rigid devices that promote tissue repair, before controllably degrading into benign, resorbable by-products.

“Our customers continue to seek out solutions to miniaturise and now with bioresorbable material options, a whole new range of devices are possible,” commented BMF CEO John Kawola. “Miniaturisation in medical device development has been held back by the limitations of traditional manufacturing methods and the materials available. The BMF and 4D Biomaterials partnership is working toward eliminating those barriers.”

“This partnership with BMF represents a huge opportunity when it comes to printing micro-structures. We are enabling medical device companies to think about 3D printing micro-resorbable implants for the first time,” added Philip Smith, CEO of 4D Biomaterials. “The bioresorbable polymers market is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026. We are already seeing the demand from this market growth as the range of applications continues to widen with the advancements in hardware, software and materials technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.