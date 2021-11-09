Advanced Laser Materials launches carbon neutral materials line for SLS 3D printing technology

Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) has launched a carbon neutral certified polymer materials line developed in collaboration with Arkema.

The PA 820 MF CN and the PA 820 CF CN materials are bio-circular polyamide 11s, filled with minerals and carbon fibre respectively, that lean on the materials expertise of Arkema and have been optimised by ALM for additive manufacturing.

With high impact resistance and a tightly controlled particle size distribution, the materials are said to be capable of producing lifestyle and automotive production applications that exhibit smooth surface finish and excellent feature detail. They can both be processed on ‘most Selective Laser Sintering platforms’, including those of EOS, the parent organisation of ALM.

Prior to the launch of the PA 820 CN materials, ALM conducted a full lifecycle analysis study from sourcing through production through customer delivery in the US and Europe, which was then certified by TÜV SÜD according to the PAS2060 standard, which sets the requirements for carbon neutral products. The launch of these carbon neutral materials is said to form part of EOS’ commitment to ‘responsible manufacturing’, in which it is looking to promote the reduction of warehousing, the use of local production, the lightweighting of parts and the development of materials that are highly recyclable or carbon neutral.

“Many companies are trying to change their processes to become more sustainable. ALM is leading by changing our entire approach to a more sustainable manufacturing and introducing sustainability as more than a concept,” commented Moritz Kugler, Vice President, Polymer Materials at EOS. “ALM’s PA 820 MF CN and PA 820 CF CN are the first polymer material offerings in our sustainability journey. Moving forward, we will also focus on new waste management, mobility and industrial innovation processes to reinvent the global supply chain.”

To further off-set ancillary carbon generation around the development of the bio-based PA11 materials, ALM installed solar panels at its Texas headquarters and is also investing in Gold-standard carbon credits from a MyClimate solar project in Ethiopia. Arkema, whose play in the AM space continues to grow through acquisitions, facility investments and new materials, is also committed to enabling more sustainable manufacturing. Earlier this year, the company acquired Agiplast, who specialises in the regeneration of polymers and has long been Arkema’s recycling operations partner.

“Arkema is a pioneering innovator in advanced materials derived from sustainably sourced renewable castor beads grown in India,” added Adrien Lapeyre, Global Business Director for Arkema’s High Performance Polymer business. “For many years, Arkema has led the charge in bio-circular materials in the 3D printing market. Our recent acquisition of Agiplast, a leader in specialty polymer recycling, now opens the door to the next chapter, and we are sure that ALM will play a critical role in our success story.”

