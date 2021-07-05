Aviation AM Centre founded to supply certified 3D printed cabin interior parts

× Expand The Aviation AM Centre

AM Global GmbH has launched its Aviation AM Centre business in partnership with RANDERATH GmbH to enable the 3D printing of certified cabin interior parts.

As part of the LANGER GROUP, AM Global works with EOS to jointly develop and industrialise additive manufacturing applications. By partnering with RANDERATH, a turn-key project delivery company, the additive manufacturing firm is hoping to do the same for the aviation sector.

The Aviation AM Centre has been founded to develop aviation components that are lighter, stronger and use materials more efficiently. Production cells are to be developed to ‘drive more innovative and sustainable’ manufacturing solutions that are also able to output puts that meet European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards. The new venture will start operations in the EOS Innovation Centre in Dusseldorf, Germany, utilising EOS polymer 3D printing technology and its own best practice workflows as it provides full design, manufacturing and certification services.

Among the primary users of these services are airlines, maintenance organisations, cabin interior suppliers and original equipment manufacturers. By working with the Aviation AM Centre, AM Global and RANDERATH are confident that these customers can reduce downtime, improve the speed and efficiency of servicing aircraft interiors, and benefit from the on-demand production of parts via a digital warehouse.

“Airline operations are facing very demanding time and cost saving imperatives, especially in the current environment,” commented Bernhard Randerath, founder and Chairman of the Board of the Aviation AM Centre. “We are very proud to celebrate the opening of this new venture which will provide tailored solutions, efficient processes and cutting-edge technology for airlines and other parts of the commercial aviation industry. Our partnership with AM Global brings together deep 3D printing technology know-how, with our understanding of the market for commercial aviation and additive manufacturing – the perfect basis for a strong business.”

“The Aviation AM Centre is a ground-breaking new venture that will enable the aviation industry to use the benefits of additive manufacturing through a collaborative approach,” added Daniel Lichtenstein, Managing Director of AM Global Holding GmbH. “We are excited about the innovations that will come out of the Aviation AM Centre, with its world-class know-how of aircraft operation and maintenance, and the AM Global team’s expertise, developing new sustainable and efficient integrated production solutions for the aviation sector.”

