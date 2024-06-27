Axtra3D qualifies Loctite ESD material for Lumia X1 3D printer

× Expand Parts 3D printed in Loctite 3D IND3380 from Henkel

Axtra3D has announced the qualification of a new material for its Lumia X1 3D printer.

Making the announcement at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles, the company says Loctite 3D IND3380 from Henkel is now available immediately for use with its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology to produce parts with high-temperature resistance, high stiffness and electrostatic dissipative (ESD) properties.

Axtra3D’s CSO, Rajeev Kulkarni, commented, "Expanding partnership with partners like Loctite enables us to build a material ecosystem that provides the best options of materials for our customers. It provides the best option in each material category. Specifically, the hardware innovations coupled with the best materials make the Lumia X1 a very differentiated and flexible option for our customers. It supports our Axtra Solutions and Axtra OpenAccess business models - one providing fully tuned solutions and the other supporting our customers' need to experiment with new materials and applications."

The material, combined with the Lumia X1’s HPS and TruLayer technology, is said to enable parts with crisp edges, high accuracy, and very flat surfaces, with beta customers reporting successful applications in electrical connectors, jigs, and fixtures for electronic manufacturing, under-the-hood automotive parts, and durable goods. Loctite 3D IND3380 features a tensile modulus of 3000 MPa, shore hardness of 86 D, and HDT of 190°C at 0.455 MPa.

Axtra3D believes this hardware-material combination offers a good alternative to injection moulding. Since launching its HPS process in 2021, the company has said its flagship system combines the benefits of three polymer additive manufacturing processes, SLA, DLP and LCD, to deliver both speed and injection mould-like quality.

Loctite 3D IND3380 is available immediately for the Lumia X1 3D Printer with process profiles as part of Axtra Solutions.