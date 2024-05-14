Axtra3D appoints three 3D printing industry veterans to revenue & growth team

Axtra3D has announced the appointment of Greg Elfering, Andreas Tulaj and Steffen Reinfurth to its newly structured revenue and growth team.

The company says the appointments emphasise its strategic focus on sustainable growth.

Elfering is a 20-year 3D printing veteran, having held sales and revenue roles with 3D Systems, Stratasys, UltiMaker and HP’s additive manufacturing business. He is said to have a proven track record of organic sales growth via direct and channel sales. As he joins Axtra3D, Elfering will take up the role of EVP of Global Revenue, where he will lead global sales and revenue with a strong focus on strengthening the company’s worldwide reseller channels and strategic accounts. Axtra3D has recently secured a distribution partnership in Japan with DMM LLC, with multiple Lumia X1 3D printing systems already being installed in the country.

Tulaj, meanwhile, has 25 years’ experience in the 3D printing industry, having previously served in senior sales roles at 3D Systems, Concept Laser, GE Additive and Carbon. Joining Axtra as SVP, Tulaj will help to shape the company’s European reseller channel and sales organisation.

Reinfurth, meanwhile, has been appointed to the role of VP of Global Dental Revenue. He has also been in the 3D printing industry for two decades, serving at Dentsply, Concept Laser, GE Additive and Carbon.

Adding this trio to the experience of the recently-appointed Chief Strategy Officer, Rajeev Kulkarni, Axtra3D has integrated more than 100 years’ experience in the additive manufacturing sector in the first few months of the year. Axtra3D expects this experience to help guide the company through its growth phase, of which building out its distribution network will be a big part.

“Our team feels very fortunate and proud to scale our revenue and growth team with these highly capable 3D printing veterans and strengthen our commitment to growth,” said Axtra3D CEO Gianni Zitelli. “It helps develop Axtra3D’s path toward sustainable growth as its technologies become more entrenched in global installations. Their proficiency will help our customers effectively apply the HPS and TruLayer value propositions into their operations and business models. This is particularly important as we grow our reseller channel footprint and offer our Axtra Solutions and Axtra Access business models - one that provides our customers with fully tuned, complete solutions and the other that supports their business need to experiment with newer materials and applications.”