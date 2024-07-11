Axtra3D qualifies two 3D Systems Figure 4 resins for Lumia X1 3D printer

× Expand Axtra3D Parts printed in Figure 4 MED-WHT 10 on the Lumia X1

Axtra3D has qualified two functional materials from 3D Systems’ Figure 4 portfolio for its Lumia X1 3D printer.

Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10 and Figure 4 MED-WHT 10 are both available immediately for use with Axtra3D's Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) and TruLayer technology. It follows the qualification of Henkel’s Loctite 3D IND3380 last month, totalling Axtra3D’s materials portfolio to 20 resins.

Axtra3D’s CSO, Rajeev Kulkarni, said, "Expanding partnerships with companies like 3D Systems allows us to create a robust material ecosystem, offering the best options in each category for our customers. The Lumia X1 stands out as a highly differentiated and versatile choice, thanks to its innovative hardware and superior materials. This supports both our Axtra Solutions and Axtra OpenAccess business models, the former provides fully optimised solutions, while the latter caters to customers experimenting with new materials and applications.”

Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10 is a rigid, black, production-grade material with thermoplastic-like mechanical properties and long-term environmental stability. Parts printed in the material are said to provide a smooth surface finish and a heat deflection temperature of 70°C, 12% elongation at break, and UL94 HB flammability rating. Axtra3D says Figure 4 PRO-BLK 10 is ideal for rapid, tool-less production of motor housings, connectors, snap-fits, and automotive interiors, and believes it can offer a suitable alternative to injection moulding or soft tooling processes.

Figure 4 MED-WHT 10 is a white, bio-compatible, high-temperature material which can be used to manufacture parts which can be sterilised by autoclave and tested at temperatures exceeding 100°C. The material is also capable of meeting ISO 10993-5 and -10 standards for biocompatibility (cytotoxicity, sensitisation, and irritation). Early customer applications are said to include surgical drill guides and bone-fracture models.